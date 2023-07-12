Reigning Frontier MVP Jamie Pickens, two others returning to Carroll for fifth year of eligibility

HELENA — Jamie Pickens, the reigning Frontier Conference women's basketball MVP, along with teammates Maddie Geritz and Erica Nessan, will return to Carroll College to play a fifth season of eligibility in 2023-24, the Saints announced Wednesday.

"Having these seniors back is not just exciting for our team, but the community as a whole." Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers stated in a press release. "They have all put their futures on hold to give our team, Carroll College, and the community of Helena one more run at a championship."

Pickens, a 6-foot-2 forward out of Helena Capital, was a first-team NAIA All-America selection last season, averaging 17.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The one-time Montana Lady Griz transfer helped the Saints go 27-6, win the Frontier's regular-season and tournament titles and advance to the Round of 16 at the national tournament.

Geritz, a 6-2 forward from Boise, Idaho, averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game a season ago, while Nessan, a 5-9 point guard from Spokane, Washington, was a contributor off the bench, appearing in 30 games.

"I'm honored to coach players that are so committed to more than just basketball," Sayers stated in the release. "I can't thank them enough for all they have given to each of us, and feel so blessed to have a chance to coach them one more year."

