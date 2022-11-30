Q2 AOW: Morgan Baird latest Division I transfer to land with Rocky Mountain College women

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball coach Wes Keller has his hands in the transfer portal again, this time bringing in Morgan Baird from Division I Portland State.

“I'd never actually heard of Rocky Mountain College. My travel ball coach is actually friends with coach Keller. He reached out to me," Baird said. "I came out here on a visit and I loved it. I loved the team, loved the community. I actually have family that's here in Billings, so it worked out."

“No. 1, she's a great person. She's a great student and she's a very good basketball player. She has the ability to play a little inside-out. She's deadly from 15 to 17 (feet) and when she gets in down on the block, if she gets it in deep it's over," Keller said.

After seeing the run the Battlin’ Bears went on in the postseason, Baird got familiar with Rocky’s brand of basketball in a hurry. After her two years at Portland State, she also feels more prepared for the grind of a college basketball season.

“Probably my work ethic and just trying to be in the gym all the time," Baird said of what she learned at Portland State. "I feel like that helped me trying to be the best that I can be. Also the student-athlete balance. Trying to balance basketball and academics at the college level is way different."

She’s taken advantage of her opportunity so far, as she leads Rocky in scoring, doing so coming off the bench. But it’s going to be a by committee approach this season for the Bears.

“We don't necessarily have that one superstar, but we've got a bunch of tough kids who play with grit. You never know who you're going to get contributions from each and every night," Keller said.

“I love everyone on the team. It's been such a great experience. I feel like I got here and everybody made me feel at home," Baird said. "It's fun to get to meet new people and having new experiences in Montana. It really is like a family."

Rocky dives into its conference schedule on Thursday afternoon in Butte against Montana Tech.

