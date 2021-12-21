Providence's Marcus Stephens named Frontier Conference Player of the Week

(Editor's note: University of Providence press release)

WHITEFISH— The Frontier Conference announced on Monday that University of Providence men's basketball player Marcus Stephens has been named the Erck Hotels Frontier Conference Player of the Week.

Stephens is coming off a dominant performance at the Cactus Classic in Phoenix, Ariz. He recorded 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the team's first game against Antelope Valley. He then followed that up with a career-high 38 points on 16-29 shooting to will the Argos (9-4, 1-1) to a two-point victory over Benedictine-Mesa. For the tournament, Stephens averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

"He had a great week," head coach Steve Keller said. "He had 38 points that second night and we needed every single one of them to get the win. He's worked hard and he deserves it."

This marks the third time that Stephens has been named the Frontier Conference Player of the Week this season. To date, he is averaging 21.3 points and 5.0 assists per game. He is currently shooting 42.8% from the field, 31.8% from beyond the arc and 82.9% from the line.

"His overall game is just so incredible," Keller said. "He makes tough shots for us. We have a good team, and he's got a lot of teammates that are getting involved as well. He's been so consistent for us this season. He's doing it every night. I'm really proud of him."

Stephens and the Argos will take a slight break for the holidays; they'll next take the court on Dec. 29 against Dickinson State in Billings, Mont.