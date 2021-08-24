Providence's Cydney Finberg-Roberts, Sadie Lott receive Frontier Conference weekly honors

(Editor's note: University of Providence media release)

GREAT FALLS-- After going 4-0 at the Big Sky Shootout this past weekend, including two wins over Top 10 teams, two University of Providence volleyball players were named the Frontier Conference Players of the Week.

Cydney Finberg-Roberts was named the Frontier Conference Setter of the Week, while Sadie Lott was named the Frontier Conference Attacker of the Week. This is the 10th time that Finberg-Roberts has received the award in her career, and the seventh time for Lott.

"I know they got the accolades last year, but so far they've played like it this year and performed at that level to start the season," head coach Arunas Duda said. "I'm really proud of them."

Finberg-Roberts, who was named the Frontier Conference Player of the Year, AVCA Northwest Region Player of the Year and a 2nd Team All-American last season, didn't miss a beat in the team's opening weekend. The junior setter from Columbia Falls averaged 11.21 assists per set over four games, and was one of the big reasons why the team defeated two Top 10 teams on Saturday. During the final game against No. 6 Eastern Oregon, Finberg-Roberts recorded 58 assists and 26 digs.

"Obviously she performed very well last year, but every season is an unknown," Duda said. "Knowing that a player of that caliber played at that caliber and continued straight on her track of last season is great. Not only just the physical things, but the leadership skills, the decision making was excellent. She put us in a lot of good situations for our hitters."

Lott is also no stranger to the conference player of the week accolades as well. Named the Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year and an Honorable Mention All-American last season, Lott was instrumental in the attack for the Argos, leading the team in kills in three of the four matches. For the weekend, Lott recorded 51 kills, good for 3.64 a set, and committed only six errors, leading to a .378 hitting percentage,. She also was locked in defensively, recording 45 digs and adding nine blocks.

"Eastern Oregon had a game plan to stop her and slow her down and they just couldn't," Duda said. "She just does such a great job of being mobile and attacking the seams, finding places to hit and being aggressive. She's also playing six rotations so she's valuable on serve/receive and defense. She means a lot to our program and showed it again."

The Argos will have a week off from competition this upcoming week. They'll return to the floor on Sept. 2 against MidAmerica Nazarene for the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament in Omaha, Neb.