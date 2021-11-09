Providence women's basketball coach Bill Himmelberg tallies 185th win, most in school history

(Editor's note: University of Providence press release)

GREAT FALLS—University of Providence head women's basketball coach Bill Himmelberg recorded his 185th win by taking down Corban 55-47 on Saturday.

The win gives Himmelberg, who has gone 185-151 over his 12 year career, the most wins by a basketball coach in school history. Himmelberg surpassed legendary Argo coach Ray Dodds, who ammassed 184 wins for the men's basketball program from 1967-1979.

"It's pretty special," Himmelberg said. "It says a lot about all the kids that chose the University of Providence. They are a pretty special group of girls that chose to come here, especially when we didn't have a winning tradition initially. It's nice that those girls chose us and picked us. It's a big accomplishment for all of them."

The Argos (6-1) looked to be in total control on Saturday, allowing the Warriors (1-2) only four points in the first quarter as they took a 30-12 lead heading into the break. Down 21 points entering the fourth, the Warriors cut the lead to six with 3:23 left in the game, but the Argos managed to get some stops to hold on to the victory.

"I thought we played a great three quarters," Himmelberg said. "That fourth quarter I thought we didn't come out ready to finish it. Corban was well-coached and made some good adjustments. We're going to have to be better and play all four quarters moving forward."

Emilee Maldonado and Reed Hazard both paved the way for the Argos, scoring 14 points in the victory. Maldonado also added five steals and four assists, while Hazard added six rebounds. Shailie Burgess led the Warriors with a double-double, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Argos, who have won six straight games, will head up to Washington next weekend for a three game road trip. The team's first game will be against Evergreen State on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. MT.