Providence sweeps MSU-Northern in Frontier Conference doubleheader

(Editor's note: University of Providence press release.)

GREAT FALLS — The Argo women came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 68-40 win over MSU-Northern Thursday night in Frontier Conference play.

Brooklyn Harn scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as both teams traded punches and played to a 16-12 Argo advantage. The second quarter was Maddy Dixon's turn as she posted 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting to lead Providence to a 34-23 halftime lead.

The second half was all Argos as the ladies outscored the Skylights 24-8 in the third to put the game away on Ski Bum night at the McLaughlin Center. Providence put Saturday's shooting woes behind them finishing 28 of 59 from the field (47.5%) including a 7 of 22 effort from the three-point line.

Dixon finished with a game-high 22 points shooting 11 of 15 from the field adding seven rebounds. Harn made 3 triples, adding six rebounds. The Argos outrebounded MSU-N 31-24 and had a 34-18 scoring advantage in the paint.

Kolby Pimperton chipped in with eight points off the bench and also had four assists. Reed Hazard led the way with five helpers as the Argos assisted on 18 of 28 field goals.

Briaunna McCullough had a team-high 12 points for the Skylights who fall to 0-7 in the Frontier, 7-13 overall.

Providence improves to 12-8 on the season, 2-5 in Frontier play and hosts 12th-ranked Montana Western Saturday at 2 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at www.upargos.com.

For the second straight home game, the University of Providence men used a big second half to overcome a halftime deficit and the Argos won a third consecutive Frontier Conference game with a 77-71 win over MSU-Northern Thursday night in Great Falls.

The Lights led by as much as 15 in the first half and took an eight-point lead into the locker room thanks to nine points from Jesse Keltner and 47.1% team shooting. Dae-Kwon Watson (8) and Tanner McCliment-Call (7) combined for 15 first half points and those three accounted for nine of the Lights 16 field goals in the first 20 minutes.

Providence trailed 50-36 less than three minutes into the second half before slowly starting to chip away and took the lead six minutes later with a 17-1 run. The Argos took the lead for good with 5:59 remaining in the game on a three-pointer by Eric Milner and held on for their fifth win in seven Frontier games.

Davien Harris-Williams finished with a game-high 24 points with three triples, Kenny Curtis added 18 points with Marcus Stephens scoring 17 points with four assists. Jake Olsen grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with six points, Milner finished with 10 as the Argos went 27 of 57 (47.4%) and made 10 threes on 24 attempts. Providence went 13 of 16 from the free throw line.

Keltner paced MSU-Northern (13-7, 2-5) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zachary Martinez added 12 points with Watson finishing with 10. The Lights shot 43.8% from the field (28-64), 7-26 from beyond the arc and 8-12 from the free throw line. MSU-Northern plays at Rocky Mountain College Saturday.

Providence (11-9, 5-2) will stay at home hosting Montana-Western Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 4 p.m. and can be live streamed at www.upargos.com.