Providence softball trounces Northwest University 10-0 in five innings

Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 09:47:47-04

GREAT FALLS — Providence took an early, overwhelming lead and cruised to a five-inning 10-0 victory over Northwest University (Wash.) on Friday.

Taylor Mathews and Sarah Bury each hit first-inning home runs for the Argos, who move to 3-18 on the season. Mathews hit a solo shot before Bury added a grand slam.

Brie Clifford recorded the win, tallying one hit, two walks and five strikeouts in three innings.

Despite recording seven hits, the Eagles couldn't manage a run and fall to 3-21 on the season. The teams will square off again in a doubleheader on Saturday.

