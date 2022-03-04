Providence headed to NAIA national tournament as No. 5 seed

GREAT FALLS — The Lady Argos will enter the NAIA national tournament for the fifth year in a row with a 25-6 record as next week they’ll head to Alexandria, Louisiana to take on Talladega College out of Alabama as the fifth seed.

“You know it’s really exciting to say you’ve gone to the NAIA national tournament five times in a row,” senior Kerstyn Pimperton said. “Not everyone can say that in their college career so we’re all super excited about that and I know the super seniors that came back, we’re super excited to have one last go at it.”

The Argos traveled to Arizona twice, California and Washington state throughout their nonconference slate. They also played ranked opponents throughout their conference schedule in the Frontier which all together helped prepare them for the NAIA national tournament.

“I think it just puts into perspective the level we have to be playing at, every single practice, every single game,” junior Reed Hazard explained. “I think our coaches did a really good job of scheduling our games so I think that we’re ready.”

The Argos are coming off a narrow loss to Carroll College in the Frontier Conference tournament semifinals but the loss only motivates the team heading into next week.

“I think it was perfect timing honestly so now we’re just going to get back up and go for it.”

If the Argos win March 11, they will play the winner number 4-seeded Central Methodist and 13-seeded Freed-Hardemen. The two winners will play each other on March 12, with the winner of the pod becoming one of 16 teams that will advance to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa the following weekend.

