Providence Argos' Levi Anderson becomes first hockey All-American in program history

GREAT FALLS – Levi Anderson of the University of Providence men's hockey team has been named an American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II second-team All-American, the ACHA announced on Monday. Anderson is the first player in Argo history to be named an ACHA All-American.

"It's very fitting," head coach Jeff Heimel said. "He's a great defenseman. He obviously has done well for us this season. He's even better as a leader and is a fantastic young man. He certainly has an impact, not just on the ice but in the classroom as well."

The ACHA named six players first-team All-Americans and six players to the second team, essentially meaning that Anderson is one of the top 12 players in the country. The stats back it up. As a defensemen, Anderson is tied with Jakob Stevenson with 15 points, the most by anyone on the team. He has scored four goals for the Argos (6-8) and leads the team with 11 assists.

"He adds an element on our back end that is something special," Heimel said. "He rushes pucks, he creates scoring opportunities, he makes plays. All those things are important. He makes plays that go a long way. He plays a lot of minutes for our hockey team because we're better when he's out there."

Though his skills in the rink are what got him All-American recognition, Heimel said that Anderson is even a better kid in the classroom.

"There's a reason why he's a captain," Heimel said. "Interestingly enough, it didn't take long for him to decipher whether that would be the case or not. He stood out right away as a leader. You talk to professors about how he's doing and his name comes up over and over again for someone who stands out as creating a positive environment in the classroom. It's cool to see that play out. It's well-deserved honor for an outstanding kid."

Anderson and the Argos will look to make a postseason run in the ACHA D2 national tournament, which started this week in Mandan, N.D. The Argos will kick off the postseason with a pool play game against North Carolina State at noon on Thursday. They'll play the top-seeded University of Mary at 6 p.m. on Friday, before concluding pool play against Davenport at noon on Saturday. The winner of the pool will advance to a four-team single-elimination tournament to crown a national champion.