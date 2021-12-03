Watch
Providence and Rocky Mountain men and women split games in Great Falls

Posted at 11:22 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 01:22:56-05

GREAT FALLS — Women's Match-up:
University of Providence 56 (9-3) Rocky Mountain (6-1) 71

The University of Providence Argos hosted the Rocky Mountain Battlin’ Bears (5-1) in both team’s first taste of Frontier Conference basketball play for both the men and women’s teams.

In the women’s game, the Lady Argos held a narrow lead all game long until N’dea Flye came alive in the second half to help propel the Bears to a 71-56 win. Flye finished with 21 points, 14 boards and 5 assists while Shaunie Bribiescas added 15.

All-American Emilee Maldonado scored a team-high 13 points while Maddy Dixon added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Men's Match-up:
University of Providence (7-2) 86 Rocky Mountain (4-4) 78

In the men’s game, the Argos controlled from start to finish.

Led by star guard play from Rashee Stocks and Marcus Stephens, who each scored 23 a piece, the Argos negated their lack of height by stellar pressure defense and slashing ability en route to a 86-78 win. Dawson Fowler also flirted with a double-double scoring 15 points and picking up 9 rebounds.

Rocky Mountain’s Abdul Bah led all scorers with 25 points.

The Argos are back on the road Saturday where both programs will head to Havre to take on MSU-Northern while Rocky Mountain will host Montana Tech.

