Patrick Jensen named Montana Western head men's basketball coach

DILLON — Montana Western named Patrick Jensen men's basketball coach on Monday.

Jensen had been the interim head coach following the resignation of Mike Larsen. Jensen previously served as the Bulldogs' associate head coach for the past five seasons. He becomes the 13th head men's basketball coach in school history.

"This is a humbling experience, the amount of people who have helped and supported me throughout my career, I am so thankful and appreciative of all of you," Jensen stated in a press release. "I am excited to continue to work with our current student-athletes, as well as the incoming ones.

"UMW basketball has an incredible history thanks to all the former coaches and players and we plan on continuing to build on that tradition. Basketball has afforded me so many incredible experiences in my life and I hope to be able to continue to pass on those experiences to others."

Jensen played at Montana State-Northern from 2010-2015 where he was part of two regular season and one postseason Frontier Conference championships, along with four appearances in the NAIA national tournament. He spent three seasons with Idaho State, two as a graduate assistant, and the 2017-18 season as director of player development.

"As I was thinking about our next head coach, I wanted to find someone that could build a program long term, develop a culture of winning and most importantly, have a positive impact on the lives of current and future Bulldogs," UM Western athletic director Michael Feuling said in the release. "Success is built by character, doing the little things, hard work, and dedication. Throughout my reflection, those traits kept leading me back to Pat."

