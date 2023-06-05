California wrestling standout Paige Morales flips commitment to Providence

GREAT FALLS — High school star Paige Morales of Clovis, California, was originally committed to NAIA Division I Central Methodist but has flipped to Providence following the departure of CMU head coach Sam Schmitz.

Morales finished second place at a U15 world tournament, is currently ranked third in her weight class for high school, and is ranked 18th in the country pound-for-pound.

Morales will be joining the Argos, who placed fifth at the inaugural NAIA women’s championships under head coach Matt Atwood.

