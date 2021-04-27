Jesse Owens, Gracee Lekvold sign with Rocky Mountain College men, women

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS -- Former Billings West standout Jesse Owens and Scobey all-state player Gracee Lekvold have signed letters of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College men’s and women's basketball program, respectively, the school announced Tuesday.

Owens, a 5-foot-9 point guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after transferring from Montana State. As a senior at West, Owens averaged 18 points, 5.5 assists, three rebounds and two steals per game, helping lead the Golden Bears to a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament.

Owens was a two-time first-team all-state basketball selection; a 2019 participant of the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series; second-team Montana All-USA Today; co-Midland Roundtable Boys Athlete of the Year; as well as the 2018 Eastern AA offensive most valuable football player and a member of West High’s state title football team.

“We are certainly excited about getting one of the best local athletes to come play for us,” Rocky men's coach Bill Dreikosen said. "Jesse is a dynamic point guard and a proven winner. His resume is outstanding and we believe he will make an immediate impact.”

Owens plans to pursue a degree in health and physical education and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Lekvold, a 5-6 point guard, averaged 18 points, four steals, four assists and five rebounds per game this past season, while shooting 80% from the free throw line and connecting on 40% of her 3-point attempts. She is a four-time all-conference and two-time all-state performer for the Spartans.

Lekvold was selected to play in the Midland Roundtable’s Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series this June.

“We are very excited Gracee chose Rocky Mountain College,” Rocky women's coach Wes Keller said. “She is a coach’s kid who plays the game with grit and passion. Gracee can really defend and shoot the 3. She is a leader and we look forward to watch her develop the next four years.”

Lekvold plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance and will enter Rocky Mountain College with a 3.97 GPA.

“I chose Rocky because I like Billings and the environment of the school,” Lekvold said. “All the girls were really nice and I know Coach Keller is going to push me to become a better player.”