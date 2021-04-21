Watch
Frontier Conference

Actions

North Star's Kenidee Wolery signs with Rocky Mountain College basketball

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Brian Campbell
Kenidee Wolery.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:39:11-04

RUDYARD -- North Star senior Kenidee Wolery has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball at Rocky Mountain College, North Star athletic director Brian Campbell announced Tuesday.

Wolery, a three-sport athlete for the Knights, was a second-team all-conference basketball selection this past winter for the second consecutive season. She helped North Star win the District 9C championship as the Knights defeated Fort Benton 61-58 in overtime for the title. North Star placed third at the Northern C divisional tournament, losing to Fort Benton in the championship and then losing a challenge game to Roy-Winifred. Fort Benton went on to win the Class C state title.

Wolery earned first-team all-conference and all-state recognition in volleyball last fall and was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior. She's currently competing in her third season of track and field for the Knights.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app