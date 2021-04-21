North Star's Kenidee Wolery signs with Rocky Mountain College basketball

RUDYARD -- North Star senior Kenidee Wolery has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball at Rocky Mountain College, North Star athletic director Brian Campbell announced Tuesday.

Wolery, a three-sport athlete for the Knights, was a second-team all-conference basketball selection this past winter for the second consecutive season. She helped North Star win the District 9C championship as the Knights defeated Fort Benton 61-58 in overtime for the title. North Star placed third at the Northern C divisional tournament, losing to Fort Benton in the championship and then losing a challenge game to Roy-Winifred. Fort Benton went on to win the Class C state title.

Wolery earned first-team all-conference and all-state recognition in volleyball last fall and was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior. She's currently competing in her third season of track and field for the Knights.