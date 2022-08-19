No. 9 Viterbo University rallies past No. 13 Montana Tech in four sets

BUTTE — The No. 9 Viterbo V-Hawks overcame an early deficit and posted a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Montana Tech on Thursday at the HPER Complex on the first day of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.

Viterbo earned a four-set (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) win over the Orediggers to collect their second victory of the day after beating Eastern Oregon University in four sets earlier on Thursday.

Tech will get two chances to earn its first win of the season on Friday as it plays Cornerstone University and Bushnell University who Tech beat in five sets last season in a first-round NAIA National Tournament match.

Vitero will play Vanguard and Northwest on Friday.