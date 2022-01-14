No. 6 Carroll College men and women split with the University of Providence

GREAT FALLS — Women: Carroll College 59, University of Providence 62

Led by All-American Emilee Maldonado, the No. 22 ranked Argos took on No. 6 ranked Carroll College in the biggest Frontier Conference match-up of the year so far. Without starter Maddy Dixon and head coach Bill Himmelberg, the Argos racked up six-point lead at half.

However, the Fighting Saints came out in the third quarter and executed in transition as well as the half court to go up 45-43 after an excellent showing from junior forward Jamie Pickens.

In the fourth, the Argos made plays down the stretch to help secure a victory. Junior Reed Hazard hit a three to tie the game up at 50 with just over three minutes remaining. Then, with 32-seconds left, senior Kerstyn Pimperton found Hazard on a back cut to go up five and secure the upset.

The Argos play Saturday in Billings against Rocky Mountain College at 2 p.m. to try and secure the top spot in the conference. Carroll College hit the road again on Saturday to play MSU-Northern at 2 p.m.

Men: Carroll College 83, University of Providence 75

Led by two-time All-American Jovan Sljivancanin, who scored a team-high 23-points, Carroll College secured the lead for almost the entire game.

The Argos would make their runs on the backs of newcomer and Great Falls High standout Brendan Howard who finished with a game-high 25 points to pair with All-American Marcus Stephens 23-point performance but it was not enough as Carroll moved the ball beautifully finding an open shot on the majority of their possessions.

The Fighting Saints get their revenge after losing at home to Rocky Mountain College last Saturday. They play at MSU-Northern on Saturday at 4 p.m. while the Argos play in Rocky Mountain in Billings at 4 p.m.