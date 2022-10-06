Watch Now
No. 19 Montana Tech volleyball sweeps Montana Western, stays unbeaten in conference play

Posted at 9:05 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 23:21:15-04

BUTTE — Maureen Jessop tallied a match-high 14 kills and Alexis Umland added nine as the No. 19 Montana Tech volleyball team swept through Montana Western 27-25, 25-14, 25-16 on Wednesday at the HPER Complex.

Tech improved to 16-6 overall and 4-0 in the Frontier Conference and remain the only undefeated team in the league.

The Orediggers avenged a preseason loss to the Bulldogs in September, a defeat that ended Tech's 24-match win streak (regular or preseason) against Western that dated back to 2012.

McKenna Kaelber provided 34 assists for Tech, Emma Carvo had 14 digs and Oliva Caddy delivered three aces.

The Bulldogs (9-11, 1-3) were led by a team-high eight kills from Jazi Smith, 19 digs from Kesli Goddard and 25 assists from Kaylee Fritz.

Western travels to Rocky Mountain College on Friday and Tech will head to MSU-Northern on Saturday.

