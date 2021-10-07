No. 19 Montana Tech volleyball sweeps Montana Western

DILLON — Maureen Jessop had 10 kills and Taylor Henley added seven as No. 19 Montana Tech continued its reign over Montana Western, sweeping the Bulldogs at Straugh Gymnasium on Wednesday evening 25-20, 26-24, 25-15.

The win extended the Orediggers streak over the Bulldogs to 23 straight matches. The last time Western beat Tech was a 5-set victory on Nov. 2, 2011.

Logan Reed had a pair of service aces for Tech. Sarah Hopcroft led Tech's defense with 18 digs.

Western's attack was paced by five kills apiece from Hailey Anderson, Peyton Vogl and Morgan Stenger. Morgan Kirch had 19 digs for the Bulldogs.

The Orediggers (14-5 overall, 2-2 in conference play) host MSU-Northern on Saturday. Western (7-9, 0-4) will host Rocky Mountain College on Friday.