No. 19 Montana Tech volleyball outlasts Carroll College in five sets

BUTTE — Maureen Jessop poured on a team-high 14 kills and Olivia Muir and Olivia Labeau each had 10 as the No. 19 Montana Tech volleyball team held off Carroll College in five sets (22-25, 25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11) on Wednesday evening at the HPER Complex.

The Orediggers (14-6 overall, 2-0 in Frontier Conference play) got 50 assists from McKenna Kaelber and 26 digs from Olivia Caddy.

The Saints (9-9, 1-1) were led by a match-high 21 kills from Elizabeth Heuiser, 54 assists and 4.5 blocks from Hannah Schweickert and 40 digs from Julia Carr.

Carroll hosts Rocky Mountain College on Friday. The Battlin' Bears then travel to Butte for a Saturday match against Tech.

