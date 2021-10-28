No. 17 Montana Tech volleyball rallies, tops Carroll College in five sets

BUTTE — The Orediggers halted a three-match skid on Wednesday, and did it in dramatic fashion.

Maureen Jessop unloaded a match-high 22 kills and delivered five service aces as No. 17 Montana Tech rallied from a two-set deficit to top Carroll College 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-5 at the HPER Complex.

Olivia Muir added 18 kills for the Orediggers (18-8 overall, 4-3 in the Frontier Conference) and Karina Mickelson had 11 to give Tech three players in double-digit kills.

Sarah Hopcroft led Tech's defense with 34 digs and Hannah Oggerino and Hudsyn Dibrito each had 12. McKenna Kaelber had 57 assits.

The Saints (11-12, 4-3) were led by 14 kills from Taelyr Krantz and 10 from Leie Gleasman. Krantz also had a match-high 7 blocks. Julia Carr had 18 digs for Carroll and Hannah Schweikert provided 21 assists.

The Orediggers remain at home for their next two matches, hosting Rocky Mountain College on Saturday and Montana Western on Wednesday. The Saints host the Battlin' Bears on Friday.