Watch
Frontier Conference

Actions

No. 15 Montana Tech volleyball rallies past Bushnell, advances to Sioux City

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:16 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 22:16:39-05

BUTTE — The Orediggers punched their ticket to Iowa, and did it in thrilling fashion.

Olivia Muir racked up 18 kills and delivered the match-sealing ace as the No. 15 Montana Tech volleyball team rallied past Bushnell University (RV) in five sets (26-28, 25-19, 25-27, 28-26, 16-14) in an NAIA National Tournament opening round match at the HPER Complex on Saturday evening.

The Orediggers (21-9, 7-3) now head for the final tournament site in Sioux City, where they'll play their first match on November 30.

In the fifth set, Bushnell stormed to a 7-2 and then a 10-5 lead. Tech reeled off three straight points to narrow the deficit to 10-8. The Beacons then pulled away to lead 12-8 before the Orediggers went on a four-point run to tie the deciding set at 12-12.

Maureen Jessop and Karina Mickelson each added 14 kills for Tech. Mickelson also had eight blocks and Sydney Parks had seven. McKenna Kaelber had a match-high 59 assists and Sarah Hopcroft led the Orediggers' defense with 22 digs.

Bushnell, which ends its season at 21-9, 7-3, was led by 14 kills apiece from Shay Coons and Camille Guerrero. Makenna Northern had 54 assists and Callie Wilkins had 29 digs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state