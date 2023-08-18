No. 15 Montana Tech volleyball opens season, sweeps The Evergreen State College

BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball squad looked every bit the part of a nationally ranked team on Thursday.

The 15th-ranked Orediggers cruised to a season-opening sweep (25-17, 25-19, 25-11) over Evergreen State at the HPER Complex on the first day of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. Tech is looking to bounce back from a first-round exit at the national tournament last season.

"It was a good mood booster," said outside hitter Maureen Jessop. "I think everyone was really nervous coming in. There's always those first game jitters. But we were able to come out and actually play really, really strong.

"We always have a really good preseason and we just hope that we can bring that over to a game setting and we were able to do that."

Tech, which was picked to win the Frontier Conference in the preseason poll, will continue its slate at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge with a 3 p.m. match against College of Idaho Friday at 3 p.m. at the HPER.

