New Carroll basketball coach Ryan Lundgren lays out vision at introductory press conference

HELENA — Ryan Lundgren was introduced Tuesday as Carroll College's new head men's basketball coach at a press conference on campus.

"Our basketball program is in good hands with Ryan's leadership," said Charlie Gross, Carroll athletic director.

Most recently, Lundgren served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the past four seasons at the College of Southern Idaho, a junior college program in Twin Falls, Idaho. Last season, CSI finished the season with a 29-0 record.

Now with Carroll, Lundgren is ready to bring that success to the Fighting Saints.

"I feel that I've learned under the right people, and been mentored by the right people that I can step into this position and be ready from Day 1," said Lundgren.

Prior to coaching college basketball, Lundgren was head boys head basketball coach at a school in Caldwell, Idaho, from 2015-2019. He was named the Idaho Press Tribune's 2017 boys athletics coach of the year.

After his success with coaching both at the high school and college levels in Idaho, Lundgren is hoping to bring his style of coaching to Carroll at the NAIA level.

"I don't need to reinvent the wheel. I just need to be myself and come in here and relay my vision to this team, and make sure the guys that we bring in here fit the Carroll way and fit who we are as a college, and also as a basketball program," said Lundgren.

While in Arizona recruiting, Lundgren got the call that he had been chosen for Carroll's head coaching position, which was vacated when previous coach Kurt Paulson stepped down in early June. Lundgren made sure to reach out right away to the Caroll student-athletes he'll be coaching.

"I texted every player individually and I came up here right away yesterday when I got back from Phoenix to make sure that I have the opportunity to meet with each player and to meet as a team and to have those discussions that are very important as we transition into the start of school," said Lundgren.

Lundgren is the 28th head men's basketball coach in Carroll history.

