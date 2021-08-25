NAIA volleyball Top 25: Providence leads pack of Frontier schools

KANSAS CITY — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the first Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll of the 2021 season Wednesday.

The University of Providence moved up from No. 14 to No. 10, the highest ranking in school history. The Argos went 4-0 at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte during the opening weekend, including wins over previously top-10 teams Grandview and Eastern Oregon.

Montana Tech enters the poll at No. 17 after being unranked before the start of the season.

Tech opened the 2021 campaign with a 6-1 record after two non-conference tournaments. Tech defeated then-No. 20 Keiser and MidAmerica Nazarene in their opening weekend. In all six of the Oredigger victories, Montana Tech swept their opponents in three sets.

Rocky Mountain College also found its way into the No. 25 spot after being unranked the week prior. The Battlin' Bears started 3-1 at the Big Sky Challenge, and like UP, beat Grandview and Eastern Oregon.

Carroll College received votes. The full poll can be found below.

