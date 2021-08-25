Watch
NAIA volleyball Top 25: Providence leads pack of Frontier schools

Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 25, 2021
KANSAS CITY — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the first Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll of the 2021 season Wednesday.

The University of Providence moved up from No. 14 to No. 10, the highest ranking in school history. The Argos went 4-0 at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte during the opening weekend, including wins over previously top-10 teams Grandview and Eastern Oregon.

Montana Tech enters the poll at No. 17 after being unranked before the start of the season.

Tech opened the 2021 campaign with a 6-1 record after two non-conference tournaments. Tech defeated then-No. 20 Keiser and MidAmerica Nazarene in their opening weekend. In all six of the Oredigger victories, Montana Tech swept their opponents in three sets.

Rocky Mountain College also found its way into the No. 25 spot after being unranked the week prior. The Battlin' Bears started 3-1 at the Big Sky Challenge, and like UP, beat Grandview and Eastern Oregon.

Carroll College received votes. The full poll can be found below.

11Missouri Baptist [20]4-0591
22Jamestown (N.D.)4-0572
33Midland (Neb.)4-0552
44Park (Mo.)0-0534
55Dordt (Iowa)0-0516
67Concordia (Neb.)0-0487
715Corban (Ore.)6-0455
810Northwestern (Iowa)0-0447
913Viterbo (Wis.)6-0439
1014Providence (Mont.)4-0428
1111Central Methodist (Mo.)0-0397
1217Bellevue (Neb.)3-0374
1316Marian (Ind.)4-0361
146Eastern Oregon2-2350
159Westmont (Calif.)4-2346
1612Indiana Wesleyan0-0323
17NRMontana Tech6-1262
1818Ottawa (Kan.)0-0251
1919Oklahoma City0-0237
20NRLindsey Wilson (Ky.)3-1201
218Grand View (Iowa)0-4164
2125Southern Oregon1-0164
2323College of Saint Mary (Neb.)4-0160
2421IU Kokomo (Ind.)0-0144
2524Bethel (Ind.)3-1130
25NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)3-1130

