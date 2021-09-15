NAIA volleyball rankings: Providence stays put at No. 10, Montana Tech up to No. 15

The University of Providence volleyball team stayed put at No. 10 in the second edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll that was released on Wednesday.
The No. 10 ranking is the highest in school history for UP. The Argos (9-2) come off a road trip in Arizona, where the team went 2-1 this past weekend. The Argos lost their first match to No. 11 Bellevue, before defeating No. 20 Ottawa University Arizona and Embry-Riddle, who is receiving votes in the national poll.
Montana Tech (9-2) rose from No. 17 to No. 15, despite having not played since Sept. 4.
Carroll College (7-5) received votes in the poll.
All Frontier Conference teams return to action at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Havre starting on Friday, Sept. 17.
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Midland (Neb.) [20]
|14-0
|591
|2
|2
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|11-0
|565
|3
|9
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|16-1
|558
|4
|1
|Missouri Baptist [1]
|9-2
|535
|5
|5
|Dordt (Iowa)
|10-1
|510
|6
|4
|Park (Mo.)
|7-2
|490
|7
|7
|Corban (Ore.)
|10-0
|487
|8
|13
|Marian (Ind.)
|12-0
|441
|9
|8
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|8-2
|427
|10
|10
|Providence (Mont.)
|9-2
|420
|11
|12
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|7-2
|409
|12
|11
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-2
|372
|13
|20
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9-2
|354
|14
|14
|Eastern Oregon
|8-4
|352
|15
|17
|Montana Tech
|9-2
|321
|16
|16
|Indiana Wesleyan
|6-1
|319
|17
|23
|College of Saint Mary (Neb.)
|14-2
|277
|18
|NR
|Life (Ga.)
|15-1
|232
|19
|6
|Concordia (Neb.)
|6-5
|231
|20
|NR
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|8-1
|216
|20
|NR
|Columbia (Mo.)
|12-4
|216
|22
|25
|Bethel (Ind.)
|14-2
|206
|23
|19
|Oklahoma City
|5-4
|157
|24
|21
|Grand View (Iowa)
|4-8
|143
|25
|15
|Westmont (Calif.)
|8-5
|113
Dropped from the Poll: Ottawa (Kan.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Southern Oregon
Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 92, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 90, Ottawa (Kan.) 74, Texas Wesleyan 47, Taylor (Ind.) 37, Madonna (Mich.) 37, Bushnell (Ore.) 37, Carroll (Mont.) 30, Evangel (Mo.) 18, Life Pacific (Calif.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 4, Oregon Tech 3