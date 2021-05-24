MSU-Northern women's basketball signs Montanans Sydney Prather, Kylie Lantz

HAVRE -- Montana State-Northern women's basketball coach Chris Mouat announced the signings of two Montanans. Sydney Prather of Big Timber and Kylie Lantz of Helena High will join the Skylights in the fall.

Prather, a 5-foot-10 guard, recently completed her sophomore season at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, while Lantz, a 5-9 guard, has spent the past two seasons as a varsity player for the Bengals.

Prather averaged 8.6 points per game last season, shooting 38% from the field and 74% from the free throw line. She scored a season-high 20 points against Central Wyoming College. She was named to the all-Region IX Team.

During the 2019-20 season, Prather played at Gillette College for former Skylight assistant coach Liz Lewis. Gillette finished the season ranked 21st in the nation with an overall record of 28-5. Prather averaged 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from the 3-point line. She scored more than 20 points in a game five different times, and her 7.6 rebounds per game were tops in the Region IX North Conference. In addition, she was named to the all-tournament team at the 2020 Region IX Tournament.

"We are really excited about Sydney. She is a hard-nosed, tough player with a very good understanding of the game," Mouat said. "She's capable of stretching defenses with her range from the 3-point line, and she does an outstanding job on the boards at both ends."

At Sweet Grass County High School in Big Timber, Prather played for former Skylight Kim (Fike) Finn. Prather was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter for the Herders, and she was a first-team all-state selection as a senior and a first-team all-conference selection as a junior.

"Sydney is a great fit for us," Mouat added. "She loves the game and is passionate about getting better all of the time. We are looking forward to her future in a Skylight uniform."

Lantz, meanwhile, averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and nearly two assists per game last season for the Bengals.

"We are really excited to have Kylie on board," Mouat said. "She does a lot of things well and is a very good athlete. Kylie played really well in the (Hi-Line Invitational Tournament) up here. She got after it, hit big shots, and earned a spot on the all-star team in the process. She will be a great fit in our program and I feel like she's just going to get better and better."

Lantz was a two-year starter at Helena High School and was a team captain this season, earning second-team all-conference honors. She was also a member of the Bengals' varsity volleyball team.

"Kylie has had a very good career at Helena High," Mouat said. "She has been well-coached along the way and I am looking forward to her future as a student-athlete at MSU-Northern."

