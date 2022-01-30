MSU Northern women rally past Tech; No. 20 Oredigger men rout Lights

BUTTE — Peyton Kehr scored a game high 20 points and Ryley Kehr nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds as the MSU Northern women rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Montana Tech 70-63 on Saturday at the HPER Complex.

It was the Skylights' (8-16 overall, 1-9 in the conference play) first conference win of the season while handing the Orediggers (11-14, 2-8) its fourth straight loss.

Tech led by 13 points midway through the third quarter before Northern began chipping away at the lead, eventually cutting Tech's advantage to 49-45 heading into the final quarter.

Northern's Shyan Krass — who had 15 points — hit a jumper with 8:33 remaining to tie the game at 51 and L'Tia Lawrence — who also had 15 points — drained a 3-pointer to put the Skylights up 60-58 with 2:44 left. Northern never relinquished the lead again.

Tech was led by a 14-point, seven-rebound performance from Tavia Rooney, 12 point from Mollie Peoples and 11 from Brooke Heggie. Peoples and Heggie were honored before the game for becoming the newest members of Tech's 1000-point club.

MEN'S GAME

Caleb Bellach poured in 22 points and Sindou Diallo added 12 as the No. 20 Montana Tech men rolled past MSU Northern 73-54 to clinch the Orediggers' seventh straight victory in their first game ever as a ranked program.

Tech (20-5, 9-1) led 33-24 after one half and outscored the Lights by 10 in the second to keep itself firmly atop the Frontier Conference standings.

Northern (16-9, 4-6) got 15 points from Tanner McCliment-Call and 12 from Mascio McCadney while David Harris hauled in a game-high nine rebounds.

Tech outcored Northern in the paint 30-14 and the Oredigger bench outperformed the Lights' bench 18-7.

The Montana Tech men and women now head to Dillon on Thursday to face Montana Western while MSU-Northern travels to Helena to take on Carroll College.