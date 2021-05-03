MSU-Northern men's basketball signs Spokane CC guard

(Editor's note: MSU-Northern media release)

HAVRE -- Montana State University-Northern head men's basketball coach Shawn Huse has announced the signing of Tanner McCliment-Call.

After a season-ending injury early last year at Spokane Community College, McCliment-Call has recovered well to play in this 2020-21 campaign. A 6-foot-3 guard, he leads the team in scoring and rebounds thus far. The NWAC is currently in the middle of a later-than-usual shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Spokane CC is scheduled to play through June 1.

"We are very excited to have Tanner on board with our group for years to come," Huse said. "Tanner is a four-year-type player who should make a big impact for us and do so while fitting in great with our squad. He is a high-character student-athlete who plays in an outstanding program with great tradition under coach (Jeremy) Groth. They are very much a group that plays smart, tough, team basketball."

On the court, McCliment-Call's numbers have been nothing short of impressive this season. He is garnering 20 points per game right now and does so shooting 50% from the 3-point line, 51% from the field and 100% from the foul line. He is also averaging nine rebounds and one assist per game.

"The level of efficiency Tanner brings to the table, on offense and defense, makes a huge difference for a team," said Huse. "He gets a lot done without overdoing anything. I would consider him an exceptional decision-maker who knows how to execute well on both ends and make great reads. Ultimately, he is a competitor who is all about his team having success, and that is what makes him such a valuable player. We are excited to have him on board to enhance what we do and who we are."

"The Bigfoot family is so excited for Tanner to be continuing his education and basketball career at Montana State-Northern," said Spokane CC coach Jeremy Groth. "He has worked very hard, and to get this opportunity to play at a great program and under coach Huse is special. We are looking forward to following and rooting for Tanner and MSU-Northern."

Academically, McCliment-Call does well in the classroom. He currently plans to continue pursuing business as his major. He joins a Lights squad that hosted and won a first-round Frontier Conference playoff game in 2020-21, then finished in a close semifinal loss to eventual champion Providence.