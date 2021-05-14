MSU-Northern men's basketball signs Missoula Loyola guard

(Editor's note: MSU-Northern media release)

HAVRE -- Montana State University-Northern men's basketball coach Shawn Huse has announced the signing of Will Burns out of Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart. A 6-foot point guard, he was a first team all-conference selection this past season and lead the Western B in scoring at 18.8 points per game.

He also dished out 4.5 assists per game while averaging 3.5 steals and 3.2 rebounds per outing for the Rams. For his efforts at the HIT All-Class tournament hosted by MSUN at Havre High School earlier this spring, the coaches tabbed Burns with All-Star honors.

"We are very impressed with the enthusiasm and intelligence Will brings to a team" Huse said in a media release. "He knows how to find his shooting spots, converts at a high percentage, and knows how to create for his teammates. He also competes very well on defense and knows how to make plays on that end of the floor. He is a high character guy that will enhance our team philosophies both on and off the court. We look forward to watching his overall development and growth at this level."

Burns comes from a basketball family. His dad, Brian, played at Northern Arizona and brother, Charlie, currently plays there now.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue my basketball career at MSU-Northern. Basketball has always been a big part of our family growing up and it has always been a dream of mine to play college basketball," Burns said. "I feel honored to join coach Huse's successful basketball program after graduating from Loyola Sacred Heart. I have always been blessed to play for great coaches who truly care about developing me as a student and player. At Loyola it was coaches Eddie Stack and Travis Walker, and now playing for Coach Huse next year."

Burns joins a Lights squad that hosted and won their first round Frontier Conference playoff game in 2020-21, then finished their season in a close semifinal loss to the University of Providence.