MSU-Northern looks ahead to Carroll College this week as Van Diest returns to his former team

GREAT FALLS — Last Saturday, the winless MSU-Northern Lights lost to Montana Tech 23-13. The week before, the team lost a nail biter to Rocky Mountain College 28-31 proving the team is trending upwards but for head coach Andrew Rolin, there aren’t any moral victories and the team still needs to improve across the board.

“You know we have to protect the quarterback better, stay in the pocket, let it develop. You know we got to get open, we got to put our guys in the right position schematically as well.”

The Northern Lights will take on the Saints of Carroll College this Saturday but for Coach Rolin and the team, their focus is on themselves.

“You know when it comes down to our opponent, I’ve always told our guys, it’s about us, it’s about what we do, it’s about how we execute,” Coach Rolin said. “We’re always going to get different schemes and players but they’re going to have their vulnerabilities and we got to take advantage of it.”

Although internally it is being treated as just another conference opponent, this Saturday will mark the return of defensive coordinator Mike Van Diest back to the school that he brought six national championships to during his near 20 year head coaching stint with the Saints.

“He’s such figure head in Helena and Carroll College but to him it’s another game that we need to go out and compete and win and put ourselves in position to win.”

The Saints are 2-3 looking to go .500. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Nelson Stadium in Helena.