MSU-Northern football gears up for season with addition of coach Mike Van Diest

HAVRE — The Montana State University-Northern football team is back on the field after a quick turnaround from their abbreviated four-game season in the spring. Thursday marked day one of camp and head coach Andrew Rolin had a few things to look forward to.

“You know anticipation is high, excitement is high, energy is high so we got to carry that throughout all 23 practices leading up to College of Idaho,” Rolin said.

The Lights return junior honorable mention all-American linebacker Dylan Wampler, who recorded a Frontier Conference best 50 tackles last season. Also added to the defense is six-time NAIA national champion head coach at Carroll College Mike Van Diest, who joined Rolin this year after assisting at Helena High last season.

“Having him around for our young coaches and our young players, you know, it’s a huge advantage I think to us and he understands this conference,” Rolin explained. “He’s been there and done that and to have him around and that experience to me, it’s really a benefit to us.”

And for already dominant players like Wampler, a defensive mind like Coach Van Diest will provide growth opportunities.

“Great mind. We’ve had two great defensive coordinators but their minds are something you can’t even fathom,” Wampler said.

The Lights are set to play their first game Aug. 28 against the College of Idaho at home.

