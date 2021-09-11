MSU-Northern falls to Southern Oregon at Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. — Matt Struck threw for 326 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score as Southern Oregon trampled MSU-Northern 42-7 at the University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Southern Oregon scored in each quarter and held the Lights to just 234 yards of total offense. Kaymen Cureton connected with Izayah Boss on a 38-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for Northern's lone score of the game.

The game was played at Autzen Stadium due to excessive wildfire smoke in Ashland, Oregon. No fans were permitted to attend. The loss drops MSUN to 0-2 on the season, while Southern Oregon improves to 1-1.