Morgan Baird's big night propels No. 20 Rocky Mountain College women past University of Providence

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College athletics release)

GREAT FALLS — The twentieth-ranked Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team bounced back nicely from its first Frontier Conference loss on Thursday, as they ran past the University of Providence 67-43 on Saturday afternoon.

The Battlin' Bears were in control from the start, scoring the game's first seven points on the way to a 15-4 run to begin the ball game. The Rocky women only allowed six points to the Argos in the first quarter, while also only allowing seven points in the second quarter. The Argos were held to only two made field goals in the first half, shooting 10 percent from the field and 0 for 8 from behind the 3-point line going into the break, as the Bears led 30-4 at halftime.

While Providence found its offensive rhythm in the second half, the Bears were able to match its output and secured the 24-point victory.

"I really thought we set the tone on the defensive end tonight," head coach Wes Keller said. "Offensively we shared the ball well and got a lot of high-percentage shots."

The Bears were led by 20 points and seven rebounds from Morgan Baird off the bench, seven points, eight rebounds and five assists from Mackenzie Dethman and eight points, seven rebounds and two steals from Kloie Thatcher. Gracee Lekvold also added seven points and four steals.

The Argos were led by 15 points and six rebounds from Kenedy Cartwright, while Maddy Dixon added eight points and six rebounds of her own.

Rocky (13-5, 5-1 Frontier) will be home for two games next weekend, as they host Montana Tech on Thursday and MSU-Northern on Saturday.