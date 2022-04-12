Montanans Ashlee Wang, Avery Walker join Rocky Mountain College WBB

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College women's basketball head coach Wes Keller announced Tuesday the signings of Montanans Ashlee Wang and Avery Walker to join the Battlin' Bears.

Wang, a 5-foot-3 guard, joins RMC after a four-year high school career at Fort Benton High School. Ashlee averaged 13.5 points per game as a senior, and was All-State twice.

"Ashlee fits our culture well,” goach Graupe said. “She is great in the classroom, and she will be fun to work with over the next four years."

“The reason that I am attending Rocky, is because of the amazing academic and basketball program that they have to offer,” Wang said. “It’s a great school for high quality education. The campus is super easy to navigate, and there are so many benefits such as healthcare, counseling, tutoring, and financial help. The student to faculty ratio is 11:1 making it so faculty members can spend more time working individually with students, and that appeals a lot to me.”

Ashlee is planning to pursue an aeronautical science degree.

Walker, a 5-foot-3 guard, has signed after a four-year high school career at Gallatin High School in Bozeman. She was All-Conference and led her team in assists and free throw percentage.

"Avery is a great young woman,” Keller said. “She does the little things right, and I’m excited to help her grow over the next four years."

“I picked Rocky Mountain College, because I really like the atmosphere,” Walker said. “I also enjoyed all of the players and the coaching staff and their philosophies. One thing that stood out to me while deciding where to play is that Rocky seems like a family. I really look forward to being part of this great program. Go Bears!”

Walker is planning to pursue a health and human performance degree.