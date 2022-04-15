Montana Western's Eireann O'Conner earns national qualifier mark

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Montana Western track team traveled back to Spokane for the Whitworth Twilight Meet on Thursday and, despite cold and breezy conditions, the Bulldogs continued to compete well.

The highlight of the meet for the Bulldogs was Eireann O'Conner who earned the NAIA national qualifier in the 5000m with a second-place finish and a time of 17:41.27. Also racing for the lady Bulldogs were Mason Baseley who ran a PR of 5:14.29 in the 1500m, Araceli Ramirez competed in the 800m with a time of 2:36.39 as well as Capree Daniels who ran a 2:38.70. Liz Varner competed in the 5000m and recorded a time of 19:46.72.

Jonathan Harrison won the 800m on the men's side with a winning time of 1:55.04. Joe Lamb doubled up events by running in the 1500m and 800m where he ran a PR of 2:03.75. Isaiah Powell competed in the 400m and 200m where he also recorded a new PR of 24.66.

The Bulldogs will compete again next week at the Trudnowski Open at Carroll College on April 21.