Montana Western's Casey Parrott named Frontier Conference Sports Information Directors of the Year

Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-2021 conference end of the year awards and the conference nominees for NAIA awards. Montana Western's Casey Parrott was selected Frontier Conference's Sports Information Director (SID) of the Year.

Parrott has been the SID for Montana Western for five seasons and has received the conference honors three consecutive years.

Parrott designs and produces game programs. His women's basketball game notes placed 10th in the nation in the 2020-21 NAIA-SIDA publications contest. He has five other top-ten finishes in the publications contest over the last three years.

He also writes pre and post-game stories, and designs new infographics for use on the Montana Western website and social media accounts and maintains the athletics website.

This season Parrott traveled to Lewiston, Idaho to provide statistical coverage for the NAIA Opening Round of Men's and Women's Basketball games. He also traveled to Sioux City, Iowa to work with NAIA staff on game recaps and social media coverage of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship.