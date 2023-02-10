Montana Western women, men rout Providence on the road

(Editor's note: Montana Western Press Release)

GREAT FALLS — The Bulldog Women's Basketball team got back on track tonight after defeating the University of Providence Argos on the road 78-60. The Bulldogs move on to 22-4 on the season and 10-3 in conference play.

"I really liked our defensive effort the first half along with Brynley's hot start really got us off and rolling. We are excited to finish up with two home games." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley said after the game.

UMW opened the game by holding the Argos to a mere seven points across the first quarter. Brynley Fitzgerald was electric, dropping 15 points and going 6-8 from the field across the first ten minutes.

Jordan Sweeney stepped up to the plate in the second quarter, going a perfect 4-4 from the field and adding nine points to the score. The Argos were unable to respond to UMW's red hot first half as the Bulldogs shot an impressive 69.6 percent compared to the UP 28.6 field goal percentage.

Up 41-21 to start the second half, Fitzgerald and Momberg each knocked down two from the arc early in the third. Hagy and Sweeney continued by adding a three each as the Bulldogs continued their barrage from the three-point line. UMW hit 6 of 10 three pointers in the third, while the Argos combined for 16 points across the quarter.

The Argos regained their footing across the fourth quarter behind Maddy Dixon who scored nine points. They went on to outscore the Bulldogs 23-16 down the stretch. Montana Western finished out the game on top 78-60.

"Tonight was a good road win! We came out strong and were successful finding the open man. At half, we knew they were not going to five up and it was a great opportunity for us to keep working on the little things. Can't wait for the next one!" Sophomore guard Payton Hagy said after the win.

———————————————————

(Editor's note: University of Providence Press Release)

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men suffered a third consecutive Frontier Conference loss as the Argos fell at home Thursday to Montana Western 87-65.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Argos responded with a 7-0 run of their own to tie the game less than three minutes into the game. A Michael Haverfield three pointer would give Western an 11-point lead at the midway point of the first half and the 'Dawgs would take a 40-32 lead into halftime. Haverfield and Jok Jok would each score 11 in the first 20 minutes of action.

In the second half, Providence would cut the lead to three, but Montana Western kept up its hot shooting from the field as the Bulldogs shot 58.1% to increase the lead and get the win, the first over the Argos this season in three games.

Jok finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Haverfield was held scoreless in the second half and ended with 11. Jamal Stephenson (13) and Brenton Woods (10) also scored in double figures for UMW. Western ended the game 33 of 60 from the field (55.0%), made 16 of 35 from deep and was 5 of 8 at the free throw line.

The Argos were led by Jake Olsen's 15 points, Sam Vining hit three triples on his way to 13 points and Marcus Stephens scored 12. Providence shot 41.5% from the floor (22-53) and was 7 of 22 from beyond the arc while making 14 of 17 from the line. The Argos turned 15 Western turnovers into 23 points but were outrebounded 36 to 19.

Montana Western improves to 10-16, 5-8 and plays at home against MSU-Northern Saturday at 2 p.m.

Providence (13-13, 7-6) has dropped four of five in the Frontier and will host Senior Day Saturday as No. 11 Montana Tech comes to Great Falls. Live streaming and stats will be available beginning at 4 p.m. at www.upargos.com.