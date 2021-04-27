Montana Western signs Billings Senior's Jacksen Burckley, Idaho standout Jacob Ankeny

(Editor's note: Montana Western media release)

DILLON – University of Montana Western head men's basketball coach Mike Larsen has announced the signings of Jacob Ankeny and Jacksen Burckley to a NAIA letters of intent.

Ankeny is a 6-foot-8 center from Marsing, Idaho and will graduate from Marsing High School this spring. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.3 assists per game his senior year and was named first-team all-conference. His junior season he helped lead the Huskies to a league championship and was named conference player of the year and first-team all-state. As a sophomore, he earned second-team all-state and first-team all-league honors. He is a two-team academic all-league selection and is currently leading the state in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs heading into the Idaho state meet.

"We are extremely excited to add Jacob to our team," Larsen said. "He is one of the best big guys around and will have a great opportunity to come in and learn from our senior big men. He has an incredible work ethic and motor on the floor that will help him grow into a great player here at Western."

He is the son of Lucas and Heidi Ankeny and plans on majoring in business.

Burckley is a 6-5 forward from Billings and will graduate from Billings Senior this spring. As a senior, he averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. This year, Jacksen was second in the state for Class AA in rebounds per game and fourth in 3-point field goals made. For his career at Billings Senior, he made 133 3-pointers while shooting 38% from downtown. He was named all-conference honorable mention. The multi-sport athlete was also named all-state as a wide receiver and kicker and all-conference as a punter in football.

"Jacksen is an elite shooter and rebounder and comes to us from Billings, Montana," Larsen said. "Jacksen will continue to build himself into one of the best shooters in Montana history in our program and we are excited to help him reach that."

He is the son of Roger and Kirstin Burckley and plans on majoring in secondary education and K-12 education.