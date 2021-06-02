Montana Western rodeo coach Kody Lahaye resigning after CNFR

(Editor's note: University of Montana Western media release)

DILLON -- University of Montana Western head men's and women's rodeo coach Kody Lahaye announced Tuesday that he will resign as head rodeo coach after the College National Finals Rodeo later this June.

Lahaye, who just completed his third season as head coach of the Bulldogs, will be stepping away from coaching to support his wife, former Bulldogs rodeo athlete Justinn (Marshall), as she continues to pursue her career as a medical doctor. Justinn will be doing a critical care fellowship at the University of Nebraska.

"It has been a very difficult decision to step down as the head coach," Lahaye said. "My wife and I would like to thank the Western family and the community of Dillon as a whole for giving us a second home. I will be moving with my wife to Omaha, Neb., where she will be specializing in the ICU unit at the University of Nebraska. My wife and I have been apart for most of our marriage, and as hard as the decision has been to step away from such a wonderful place, we have decided it is time to spend our lives together. I want to thank all of the amazing student-athletes that I have had the pleasure of working with and getting the opportunity to be a part of their lives. The friends and memories that we have made here will last forever. Thank you again for all of the support from the university, families, and community over the years. Montana Western will always hold a special part in our hearts."

This season Lahaye guided both the men's and women's team to second-place finishes in the Big Sky Region and a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). He had four regional champions this season. Overall, Lahaye had 16 CNFR qualifiers during his tenure at Montana Western.

"Kody has done a tremendous job as the Montana Western rodeo coach," Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said. "Kody and Justinn have had to make a lot of sacrifices over the last three years. Family always comes first. We wish Kody and Justinn the very best."

The University of Montana Western will conduct a national search to find its next head rodeo coach.