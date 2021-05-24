Montana Western releases 2021 fall football schedule

(Editor's note: Montana Western media release)

DILLON -- The University of Montana Western football team has released the 2021 schedule, an 11-game slate featuring 10 Frontier Conference games and a non-conference contest.

The Bulldogs will open the season Aug. 28 at home against 2021 Frontier Conference co-champion Carroll College. It will be the Bulldogs' first game in 651 days as they opted out of the 2021 spring season.

Their next two games will be on the road against Eastern Oregon and Dickinson State. The Bulldogs haven't won in La Grande, Ore., since 2015 and last played the DSU Bluehawks in 2016.

UMW will return home briefly to host MSU-Northern for Homecoming (Sept.18) before heading back on the road for four of the next five games. The Bulldogs will then close the season at home against Montana Tech (Nov. 6) and Rocky Mountain College (Nov. 13)

The Bulldogs will play Carroll College, MSU-Northern, Southern Oregon, Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College at Vigilante Field and will travel to Eastern Oregon, Dickinson State, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain College, the College of Idaho and MSU-Northern.

Montana Western reports for fall camp in early August with a fall scrimmage set for Aug. 21 at Vigilante Field.

All home games will be broadcast on the Bulldogs Sports Network.

Montana Western 2021 football schedule

Aug. 28 -- vs. Carroll College

Sept. 4 -- at Eastern Oregon

Sept. 11 -- at Dickinson State

Sept. 18 -- vs. MSU-Northern

Sept. 25 -- at Montana Tech

Oct. 2 -- at Rocky Mountain College

Oct. 9 -- vs. Southern Oregon

Oct. 23 -- at College of Idaho

Oct. 30 -- at MSU-Northern

Nov. 6 -- vs. Montana Tech

Nov. 13 -- vs. Rocky Mountain College