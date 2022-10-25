Montana Western QB Jon Jund garners national award after win over College of Idaho

DILLON — Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund earned national offensive player of the week accolades from the NAIA on Monday.

Jund threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass, rushed for 48 yards and ran in a two-point conversion in the Bulldogs' 40-35 victory over No. 7 College of Idaho and hand the Yotes their first loss of the season. Jund went 26-for-35 passing, and his touchdown catch was the first of his career.

"Jon is a high-level competitor and he stepped his game up. He played the best he has in his career," Western coach Ryan Nourse stated in a press release.

Jund and the Bulldogs host winless MSU-Northern on Saturday.

