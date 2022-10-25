Watch Now
Montana Western QB Jon Jund garners national award after win over College of Idaho

Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund was named the national offensive player of the week by the NAIA on Monday.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 25, 2022
DILLON — Montana Western quarterback Jon Jund earned national offensive player of the week accolades from the NAIA on Monday.

Jund threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass, rushed for 48 yards and ran in a two-point conversion in the Bulldogs' 40-35 victory over No. 7 College of Idaho and hand the Yotes their first loss of the season. Jund went 26-for-35 passing, and his touchdown catch was the first of his career.

"Jon is a high-level competitor and he stepped his game up. He played the best he has in his career," Western coach Ryan Nourse stated in a press release.

Jund and the Bulldogs host winless MSU-Northern on Saturday.

