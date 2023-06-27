Montana Western promotes Britt Cooper to head women's basketball coach

DILLON — Montana Western on Tuesday named Britt Cooper head women's basketball coach.

Cooper spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Western under Lindsay Woolley. Western announced Cooper's promotion via press release.

Woolley left Western in early June for an assistant coaching job at NCAA Division I Utah State after 11 seasons with the Bulldogs, which included an NAIA national championship victory in 2019. Cooper was a player on the Bulldogs' title team, and was named all-conference twice in her playing career for the Bulldogs and honorable mention All-America in 2019. She finished her career with 1,085 points, 890 rebounds, and three postseason appearances.

Cooper then became a graduate assistant for the NCAA Division II Angelo State women's basketball program for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. During this time, she earned her master's degree in coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration. Prior to her return to coach with the Bulldogs last season, Cooper served as a math teacher and as head girls basketball coach at Harrison High School, her alma mater.

"This program has meant a lot to me over the last eight years and I cannot wait to continue building on the culture coach Woolley has created here," Cooper state in the press release. "We have a great group of ladies that are dedicated to the sport, and I am so happy I get to be a part of helping them grow on and off the court."

"(Cooper) is a third generation Bulldog and those that know her, say she bleeds red and black," athletic director Michael Feuling stated. "Having played for coach Woolley, being a key member of the 2019 national championship team, then learning as his assistant and playing a key role for the team this past year provides us with that link to be able to carry on that culture.

"With her leadership, knowledge of the system and knowing the types of student-athletes that it takes to be successful here, I have no doubt that she will be an incredible coach for our current and future student-athletes."

