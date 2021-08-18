Montana Western names JT Robbins as new head rodeo coach

(Editor's note: Montana Western media release)

DILLON-- University of Montana Western interim director of athletics Janelle Handlos announced the hiring of JT Robbins as the university’s next head rodeo coach on Monday.

“We are excited to welcome JT home to Montana Western Rodeo," said Handlos in a press release. "His exceptional experience competing and coaching events both ends of the arena will serve all of our rodeo student-athletes well,” Handlos said. "JT’s understanding of the support systems for our rodeo program will allow him to get to work quickly preparing for fall competitions and strengthening our many community partnerships."

While working in agricultural management for the past two decades, Robbins has also been involved as a Director for the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit, Montana High School Rodeo Association and youth rodeo associations. Though his collegiate and professional experience focused on saddle bronc, Robbins has also competed in timed events and has served as a coach for young cowboys and cowgirls in all rodeo events.

"My family and I are excited to be returning to Dillon and Montana Western Rodeo," Robbins said. "I look forward to working with this great group of student-athletes and our supporters."

Robbins served as a team captain for UMW rodeo and saddle bronc director for the Big Sky Region during his collegiate career. Professionally, he earned a Montana Pro Rodeo circuit title and qualified twice for the Dodge National Circuit Finals. Robbins will assume his position immediately as the UMW Rodeo Team prepares to begin the fall season at Cody, Wyo. on September 11.

Robbins will succeed Kody Lahaye, who served as the Bulldogs' rodeo coach for three seasons.

