Montana Western football wraps up spring camp with scrimmage

Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 24, 2021
DILLON — With plenty of fans in attendance, the Montana Western football team put a bow on its first spring camp in two years with a scrimmage on Saturday at Vigilante Stadium.

Quarterbacks Peyton Broenneke, Jake Carr, Jon Jund and Sean Miller rotated in and out as the Bulldogs' offense got in some reps in a spring game that lasted nearly three hours.

Western coach Ryan Nourse will use what he saw to begin hammering out a two-deep depth chart.

The Bulldogs now set their sights on playing a full slate of games come fall.

