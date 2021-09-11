Montana Western football rallies past No. 11 Dickinson State

DICKINSON, N.D. — It wasn't a perfect game, but the Bulldogs still found a way to dig in and pull out a win.

Colten McPhee scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with just under 3 minutes remaining in the game to put Montana Western up by double digits, and the Bulldogs overcame a 9-point halftime deficit and a slew of turnovers to earn a 42-30 non-conference road win over Dickinson State on Saturday at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center.

The Bulldogs trailed 30-21 at halftime but adjusted after the break and didn't allow another score by DSU.

The Blue Hawks, a member of the North Star conference, dropped to 0-2 overall while Western improved to 2-1 a week after falling to No. 18 Eastern Oregon by one touchdown . The Bulldogs return home next week for their homecoming game against MSU-Northern.

