Montana Western football concludes spring camp with scrimmage

DILLON — With several key offensive weapons graduating, the Montana Western football team headed into Saturday's scrimmage looking to see who might be able to fill the void. Several players stepped up.

Multiple quarterbacks got a chance to show what they could do as the Bulldogs wrapped up their spring camp with a scrimmage on Saturday at Vigilante Stadium.

With Jon Jund departing, redshirt freshmen Trey Hoveland and Cameron Kitchens and redshirt senior Kaden Jenks took turns guiding Western's offense as the Bulldogs continue to work toward finding a starting signal caller.

At receiver, Western is looking to shore up the position with Trey Mounts graduating and redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas delivered a 20-yard catch-and-run touchdown. That score was setup by a long run from redshirt freshman Jake Humphrey.

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to their season opener on the road against Eastern Oregon on Sept. 2.