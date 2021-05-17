Montana Western basketball signs Billings Skyview's Ky Kouba

(Editor's note: Montana Western media release)

DILLON -- University of Montana Western head men's basketball coach Mike Larsen has announced the signing of Billings Skyview Star Ky Kouba to an NAIA letter of intent.

Kouba is 6-foot-3 shooting guard form Billings and will graduate from Billings Skyview High School this spring.

"We are really excited for Ky to join our team for the 2021-22 season," Larsen said. "Ky has all the intangibles to be a great player in our system, he passes the ball extremely well, shoots it at a very high level, and is a great rebounder."

As a senior, Kouba earned all-conference and all-state honors as he averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game and shot 51% overall from the floor.

Kouba helped the Falcons to back-to-back Class AA state championships.

"The thing that excites me most about Ky is that he is a winner," Larsen said. "He has won two consecutive state titles in Montana's very tough AA class. He understands how to win and what it takes to win, and he is super committed to the game and getting better."

The honor roll student is the son of Lance and Sarah Kouba and plans on majoring in business at Montana Western.