Montana Tech's Sindou Diallo, Caleb Bellach earn All-American honors

BUTTE — Following a record season, the accolades continue pouring in for the Montana Tech men's basketball team.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball All-America Teams on Thursday and Tech's Sindou Diallo was named Second Team All-American while Caleb Bellach was an honorable mention.

There are three teams consisting of 10 players each along with 47 players on the honorable mention list.

Diallo, a senior from Tacoma, Washington, was an honorable mention selection in 2021. He is a three-time first team all-conference selection earning the honors every year he was here. Diallo was fifth in the league in scoring this season averaging 16.1 points a game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Diallo also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

In just three seasons, Diallo moved into sixth on the all-time scoring list for the Orediggers finishing his career with 1,495 points. He also had 289 rebounds and 229 assists.

Bellach, a sophomore from Manhattan, joined the team after transferring from Montana State this year, had a great first campaign with the Orediggers. The Frontier Conference named him Newcomer of the Year and he was a first team all-conference selection. Bellach was seventh in the league in scoring averaging 15 points a game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds a game.

Montana Tech had their best season in over 20 years. The Orediggers won their first Frontier Conference title since 1992 and first Frontier Conference Tournament since 1999. Tech finished with an overall record of 27-7 and made their first NAIA Tournament appearance since the 1999 season.