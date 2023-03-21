Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach among Frontier and Montana NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference players and two others with Montana ties were named to the NAIA All-America men's basketball teams on Tuesday.

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach was a first-team selection, while MSU-Northern's Jesse Keltner and Providence's Marcus Stephens were named honorable mention. Great Falls High grad Drew Wyman from College of Idaho was a second-team selection, as was Arlee product Phillip Malatare from Eastern Oregon.

Bellach, a junior guard from Manhattan Christian, led the Frontier in scoring at 21.8 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. He was second in the league in free throw percentage at 84.5%. Bellach ranked seventh in the league in rebounds at 5.7 per game. He was named the Frontier player of the year, but suffered a knee injury in Tech's run to the Round of 8 at the national tournament.

Wyman, a sophomore guard, helped College of Idaho win the NAIA national championship last week. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while playing 22.4 minutes per game. Wyman shot 47% from the floor and 35% from the arc. Malatare, a senior guard and the Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the year, averaged 18.3 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Keltner, a senior forward, led MSU-Northern in scoring at 13.7 points per game and was named Frontier defensive player of the year. Stephens, a senior guard averaged 20.2 points in 17 games.