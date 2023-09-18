Montana Tech's Bob Green honored with Chancellor's Award of Distinction

BUTTE — Bob Green always gets a chuckle out of learning that an assortment of his one-liners is trending on a social media app. But he does lament that he hasn't found a way to monetize his occasional bursts in internet popularity.

"I don't know how all that stuff gets on there," Green said when told a video of some of his quotes had racked up hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok. "However, I do know one thing about it — you don't make any money."

Green's off-the-cuff interviews during his 24-year career as head coach of the Montana Tech football program brought him as much attention as his success with the Orediggers, which produced five playoff berths and the the 1996 NAIA championship.

As both a winning coach and indelible personality, Green's name will always be tied to Montana Tech. And his legacy was honored during the Orediggers' homecoming win against Eastern Oregon on Saturday as he was honored with the school's Chancellor's Award of Distinction.

The award "recognizes individuals who have achieved the most distinguished personal and professional accomplishments while also serving and bringing distinction to Montana Tech."

Green certainly fits that bill.

"Coach Green really put us on the map," said Tech chancellor Les Cook. "He brought a lot of notoriety to Montana Tech. The most touching thing about Coach Green is he is beloved by everybody that knows him."

Giving the Chancellor's Award to Green was an easy decision for Cook.

"He is the person who should have it," said Cook. "I think coach Green is an icon at Montana Tech and nationwide."

The award meant a lot to Green but also made him think about the countless players who made his decades-long career at Tech so successful.

"I'm very proud to get it," said Green. "It's quite an award, but it reflects the efforts of so many people. The only reason we won is we had a great run of players."

Green has been a fixture in Butte for decades. He raised his family here, transformed a foundering program into a playoff contender and along the way delivered some turns of phrase that periodically surge online. He's now been off the sideline for over a decade and doesn't plan on retired life taking him from the Mining City.

"They're going to take me out of Butte, Montana, feet first," said Green. "Butte is a unique and special community. We fit in, had a blast, our kids went to school here. Perfect fit."